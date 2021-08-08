Ben Shapiro: ‘Evil’ Jan 6 Protestors Should Rot in Prison Forever

The mostly peaceful protestors who entered the Capitol on Jan 6th are “evil” who will hopefully “all end up rotting in prison, as they should,” according to Ben Shapiro.

Per The Washington Times:

Fellow panelist Malcolm Nance said during the show that former President Trump mobilized 40,000 “to lay siege to the Capitol,” but only a fraction of that figure breached the building, Mr. Shapiro noted.

“Forty-thousand people did not assault the Capitol,” said Mr. Shapiro. “There were maybe 1,000 people. That is not making light of the evil of those people, who all will end up rotting in prison, as they should.”

Informationliberation.com reports: Rather than raise awareness for how Capitol protesters are being tortured, beaten, racially abused and locked in solitary confinement Ben Shapiro chose to denounce them as “evil” and declare they should “all” rot in prison for as little as trespassing.

How could anyone not realize this bought-and-paid-for shill is controlled opposition?