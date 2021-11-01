Ben Carson Slams COVID Vaccine for Kids: ‘This Is a Giant Experiment’

Dr. Ben Carson has slammed the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5 to 11, warning that it is “a giant experiment” that carries a number of unknown risks.

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Dr. Carson whether he agreed with the recent CDC decision to allow children to receive Pfizer’s Covid vaccine.

Carson responded, “absolutely not.”

Dr. Ben Carson on vaccinating children: "This is really a giant experiment. Do we want to put our children at risk when we know that the risk of the disease to them is relatively small, but we don't know what the future [vaccine] risks are? Why would we do a thing like that?" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jp5MK4iKXm — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 31, 2021

Townhall.com reports: Carson, former director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, went on to explain his reasoning:

The fact of the matter is, the mortality rate for children from COVID-19 is 0.025, which is very similar to the rate for seasonal flu. And we haven’t been for years and years going through all these things for seasonal flu.



Plus, we don’t know what the long-term impact of these vaccines is. So this is really sort of a giant experiment. Do we want to put our children at risk, when we know that the risk of the disease to them is relatively small, but we don’t know what the future risks are? Why would we do a thing like that? It makes no sense whatsoever.

Dr. Eric Rubin, a voting member of a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee, admitted last week that the vaccine’s ultimate safety profile won’t be known fully until it begins being administered to children.

“We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it,” said Rubin. “That’s just the way it goes.”