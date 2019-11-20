Ben Carson Scolds ‘Shameless’ Maxine Waters: ‘Basic Manners Elude You’

HUD secretary Ben Carson has scorched California Rep. Maxine Waters for trying to shift the blame onto President Trump for the homelessness crisis in her Los Angeles district.

According to Carson, “basic manners elude” the California lawmaker, who should be ashamed of herself for trying to blame Trump for problems that she has not fixed in three decades. “Shamelessness is a career politician of 30 years laying blame,” said Carson.

Carson was responding after Rep. Maxine Waters issued an astonishingly hypocritical letter attacking President Trump for supposedly being somehow responsible for the homelessness crisis that afflicts Waters’ district among others.

“Your shamelessness knows no bounds,” Rep. Waters wrote in the letter to Trump. “From day one of your presidency, you have attacked our democracy and now you have set your ire on the 550,000 Americans who on any given night experience homelessness.”

The congresswoman slammed Trump for defunding certain Department of Housing and Urban Development programs, actions she claims will increase homelessness in the United States.

Although Waters demanded the president answer to her insults and insinuations, she likely didn’t expect a searing response from HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

“Shamelessness is a career politician of 30 years laying blame,” Carson shot back in a Monday letter, Politico reported. “Shamelessness is allowing more than 55,000 Americans to live on the very streets they represent.”

WesternJournal report: Waters’ district covers a portion of Los Angeles, a city that has struggled with a homeless population since well before Trump was elected president. While politicians turned their attention away from their own districts to combat the president, the problem spiraled out of control.

The packed and unsanitary living conditions in many of the city’s homeless camps caused a resurgence in diseases more typically found in the third world than a developed country.

According to the HUD secretary, a “logical solution” exists, but Waters and others remain a barrier to the common-sense answer.

“I have sent multiple letters to your office and requested numerous meetings, but each time you’ve refused,” Carson wrote in his letter, according to Politico.

“Basic manners elude you and it seems that instead of producing results, you’re more interested in producing cheap headlines at the President’s expense — like a true career politician,” he wrote.

Waters’ letter failed to mention Carson’s attempts to reach out to her.

Although the two could work together to ease the burden homelessness is forcing on Los Angeles and its residents, it appears that Maxine Waters simply isn’t interested.

Waters aims to address the homeless problem with her Ending Homelessness Act of 2019, a bill that focuses on providing more funding and housing to get people off the streets.

Those with even a small amount of knowledge about the homeless crisis understand that it isn’t simply a problem of housing access, but a mix of financial, criminal, drug and mental health problems that contribute to the massive numbers.

Waters’ bill fails to address these issues.

Perhaps if the lawmaker were to begin cooperating with the Trump administration rather than fighting it every step of the way, the homeless people in her district would soon have a way off the streets.