Belgians Rise Up & Overthrow Gov’t For Signing UN Global Migration Pact

Outraged Belgian patriots have risen up and overthrown their deceitful Prime Minister after he signed the UN Global Migration Compact against the wishes of the nation’s citizens.

Belgium’s leftist Prime Minister Charles Michel has been forced to resign after protests rocked Belgian streets after he signed the UN Global Migration Compact, effectively opening Belgium’s borders to unlimited immigration, as well as making it illegal to criticize migration.

After four years in power, the 42-year-old Prime Minister offered his resignation to the Belgian monarch, King Philippe, on Tuesday night, after widespread protests on the streets of Belgium and a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Earlier this week, his tyrannical Belgian government had resorted to gassing thousands of its own citizens who were peacefully protesting his globalist policies.

Michel had urged lawmakers to back a minority administration following the collapse of his government earlier this month over his supporting the UN migration pact against the wishes of his ruling coalition’s biggest party — the right-leaning New Flemish Alliance (N-VA).

Breitbart report: The leftist Prime Minister’s decision to travel to Marrakesh, Morocco last week and sign Belgium up to the UN Global Compact on Safe and Orderly Migration— which declares mass immigration to be “inevitable, desirable and necessary” — sparked huge protests in Brussels on Sunday.

Around 5,000 people took to the streets of the Belgian capital to protest Michel’s signing of the globalist agreement after the high court overturned a ban on the demonstration by local authorities.

Prior to the N-VA’s walkout from the coalition, the Flemish nationalist party had presented a list of 30 reasons to withdraw from the UN pact, including its failure to differentiate between illegal and legal migration flows, and questions over whether its “hate speech” provisions could have a chilling effect on objective journalism.

Ahead of Belgian elections due to be held next May, a European History professor at Oxford University, Martin Conway, said that Michel’s resignation was indicative of many of the difficulties faced by “centrist” political figures in an age of rising populism.

“It’s clever, sensible, technical governance which is really under threat,” he told the New York Times, appearing to suggest that the previous open borders consensus was good government.