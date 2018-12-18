The tyrannical Belgian government has begun gassing thousands of its own citizens who are peacefully protesting globalism.

Over 5,000 people protesting the signing of the UN Migration Pact were sprayed with tear gas on Sunday.

Per Fox News:

Demonstrators protesting against a new United Nations migration pact outside the European Union’s headquarters in Brussels this weekend were met with tear gas and water cannons after some of them became violent.

Riot police closed off streets in the city center and confronted some protesters after about 5,000 gathered on Sunday for a march local authorities initially banned due to the threat of violence.

The protesters were objecting to a UN compact on migration, a non-binding agreement among the majority states to cooperate in ensuring safe migration and upholding the rights of migrants around the world, Sky News reported. The pact, which was signed in Marrakesh last week, has been criticized by conservative and rightwing voices, who contend Europe is already overrun with migrants from Africa and the Middle East. The huge numbers that flooded the continent after the start of the war in Syria have been tied to a rise in crime and terrorism as well as labor and poverty issues.

Information Liberation reports:

The UN Suicide Pact reportedly seeks to make immigration a “human right” and “criminalize criticism of migration” as “hate speech.”

A disturbing UN plan which went viral recently along with discussions of the pact called for “replacement migration” to address the “new challenges of declining and ageing populations.”

Here’s some excerpts showing what these globalists have in mind:

The UN wants us to fit 4 billion people into Europe and the UK (current population 508 million) and pass laws to imprison anyone who dares to go against their agenda.