Vladimir Makei, the foreign minister of Russian ally Belarus died suddenly on November 26 at the age of 64.

His mysterious and unexpected death was announced by the country’s state news agency one day after meeting with the Pope’s envoy Ante Jozić. There was speculation that they had met to were discuss a secret peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Makei was seen as the only main channel of communication to the West in Alexander Lukashenko’s hardline pro-Moscow regime.

The Mail Online rports: Career spy Makei had been foreign minister for a decade and was due tomorrow and Monday to host Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Minsk.

Lavrov’s spokeswoman said Russia was ‘shocked’ at his passing. No cause of death was given – but several sources speculated that his demise could be suspicious. Makei was described as ‘healthy’.

He was seen as eyeing the Belarus presidency in the event of Lukashenko quitting – and was a former chief of staff to the tyrant. He had been trained in the Soviet GRU – the military intelligence agency – and had a reputation as Lukashenko’s ‘grey cardinal’.

The pro-war Russian Telegram channel Mardan posted: ‘Strange death. Just in time. Just yesterday he discussed a peace plan with the envoy of the Pope.’

Narrative channel said: ‘Makei was Lukashenko’s main channel of communication with the West.

‘A career intelligence officer, Makei was closely associated with Austrian intelligence and the Austrian elites. Makei provided a liberal trend.

‘He often carried out delicate assignments from the Kremlin – and helped build special contacts between Moscow and the Austrians.

‘At the same time, he was not a supporter of the Kremlin.’

Another channel Legitimniy stated: ‘He was the main covert lobbyist for Western interests in Minsk.

‘Is it a coincidence? Or did someone take him out because he didn’t deliver on what he promised?

‘Or, on the contrary, was he suspected of ‘draining information’?’

The channel went on: ‘Makei’s main dream was the [Belarus] presidency.’

He was seen as having links to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Makei was seen as ‘a master of intrigue’ who Lukashenko ‘admired and at the same time feared’.

He was a ‘most talented, cunning and dangerous politician’.

HVS channel said Makei was a politician ‘in whose natural death one can never believe’.