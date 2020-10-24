Behar: Trump Should Be on Trial for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Joy Behar says she wants to see President Trump and members of his administration put on trial for crimes against humanity at The Hague.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The View,” Behar slammed the Trump administration for seperating children from their parents after they crossed the United States-Mexico border.

Behar declared:

“Last night, the thing that stood out for me was Joe Biden talking about those kids at the border. I mean, is this the country we want? What kind of country do we want? Do you know that the youngest child that was separated at the border was 4 months old? That child is going to be traumatized. This is an emotional disaster that these people have put on us. I, as an American, disavow all of it. I disavow this entire administration.”

“Stephen Miller, Rod Rosenstein, Jeff Sessions, and Donald Trump need to be brought up on charges of crimes against humanity at the Hague,” she said. “This is a crime against humanity. I cannot — and then Trump saying, oh, they’re treated very well. Ivanka, are you watching your father? Melania, I know you don’t care. That’s what you said. Pay attention to these children. Do something. I will not stay in a country or be apart of a country that does something like that to children. It’s outrageous. It’s outrageous. To this day, I have a pain in my chest from that day.”

