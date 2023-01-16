People want the truth regarding the experimental covid ‘vaccines’.
Video footage from the UK shows hundreds of stickers, symbolizing loved ones believed to have been killed by the experimental jabs, plastered all over the windows of the BBC studios in London.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
InfoWars reports: A couple of the stickers were fashioned together to create the phrase “Tell the truth” and “Jabs Kill.”
A banner hanging in front of the building also says, “BBC is the Virus!”
The BBC – along with the rest of the legacy media – has been toeing the official government narrative to scare the public about COVID since the very beginning of the pandemic, refusing to cover anything that deviates from the script and demonizing anybody who challenged the lockdowns, vaccines, or official story about the virus’ origins.
Many users on social media praised the act of protest, calling for more peaceful and powerful demonstrations like these to spread to the US and Canada and to doctors offices and hospitals.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- BBC Windows Covered In Stickers Representing Deaths Caused By Covid Jabs - January 16, 2023
- Conservative Think Tank Calls For ‘Minimum Income’ In UK - January 16, 2023
- UK Rugby League Player Dies Suddenly At 18 - January 15, 2023