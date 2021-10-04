BBC Warns Of Sudden Cardiac Death Risk In Young People

A news story was just aired by the BBC to help raises awareness of sudden cardiac deaths in young people.

The video report was published on Saturday ahead of the London marathon and featured musician and BBC journalist Gem O’Reilly, who was diagnosed with a heart condition when she was 16.

Gem said her condition could potentially cause sudden death through cardiac arrest and she is not alone.

Every week in the UK, 12 young people die from an undiagnosed heart condition according to the report.4

There was no mention of potential side effects from the covid ‘vaccine’ and no mention of any young people or athletes suddenly dying with cradiac related conditions after having the jab.