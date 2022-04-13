BBC Tell White Parents “Your Babies Are Inherently Racist”

The BBC are now warning white parents that their babies are “inherently racist” and are instructing them to educate toddlers about racism.

The BBC guide was written by Black Lives Matter activist Uju Asika, who previously declared that “the Royal family is racist” and is “sitting on a legacy of global subjugation, pillaging and slave trading wealth.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“Did your family express negative thoughts about foreigners and immigrants?” the guide asks, which is posted on the BBC’s Tiny Happy People website.

“What is your social circle like today? Does your child have Black or Brown friends over for playdates? Could you be doing more?”

“For white mums or dads, it might be time to examine your own internal biases.”

Summit.news reports: Parents are urged to ‘educate’ (indoctrinate) themselves about their hidden prejudices via books and TV shows.

They are also asked to talk to their kids about how, “Being white might give you certain advantages – for instance you are more likely to see people who look like you on TV.”

This is patently absurd given that black and brown people are vastly overrepresented on British television, in movies and TV commercials.

Dr. Alka Sehgal-Cuthbert, a former teacher and education expert at the campaign group Don’t Divide Us, criticized the guide for targeting white people.

“It’s clearly not impartial, it’s putting an intolerable burden on schools and on teachers,” said Sehgal-Cuthbert. “It is inappropriate and can very easily have unintended negative consequences.”

As we highlighted yesterday, a banner that said “British to be minority by 2066” was flown over the Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the media whipping up contrived ‘outrage’ over the banner, its words were based on a study cited by Professor David Coleman of Oxford University which was widely reported on by the press at the time.