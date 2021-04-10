BBC Inundated With Complaints About ‘Too Much Coverage’ Of Prince Philip’s Death

The BBC has been inundated with complaints over its excessive coverage of the death of Prince Philip.

The British broadcaster was even forced to set up a special page for viewers to voice their gripes.

After the death of 99 year old Prince Philip was announced on Friday, the BBC kicked into overdrive, devoting round-the-clock, wall-to-wall coverage to the late royal.

I'd bet the vast majority would agree Prince Philip's passing is momentous & should received huge coverage



They would also say BLM & the promotion of the pro Trans lobby gets far too much coverage



Why then is the @BBC prompting complaints about Prince Philip-but not the others? pic.twitter.com/NSGlOTBtet — Ben Harris-Quinney #Brexit (@B_HQ) April 10, 2021

Breitbart reports: The dedicated page is found at the top of the broadcaster’s main complaints page. Headed “Death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh — too much coverage on BBC TV”, it reads: “We’re receiving complaints about too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Please enter your email address below to register a complaint about this — we’ll then send you the BBC’s response as soon as it is available.”

The BBC had suspended regularly scheduled programmes on Friday on BBC One and Two to run coverage on the life of Prince Philip. Scheduling returned to normal on BBC Two on Saturday, with BBC One reverting to scheduled viewing after 1 pm.

ITV and Channel 4 also altered their scheduled viewing.

Disgraceful! The anti-British BBC has set up a form to encourage complaints about the volume of coverage of Prince Philips death.#DefundTheBBC

https://t.co/nVM2gV4Vgk pic.twitter.com/PZBjCEn1Kt — Defund The BBC (@DefundBBC) April 9, 2021

Speaking to Breitbart London, Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of the Bow Group, the UK’s oldest conservative think tank, said that the BBC had given “thousands of hours of coverage to George Floyd’s passing and BLM, to the LGBT lobby, and other matters which consistent polling shows the British public do not support.

“It is therefore utterly bizarre that when a momentous event like the passing of Prince Philip occurs, which is an event attracting the attention of every world leader with huge global interest, the BBC should prompt people to complain after just 24 hours that there has been too much coverage of it.

“Where is the BBC website form to complain about the coverage of BLM or the promotion of the trans ideology? I think it would be a lot more popular with the public the BBC claim to represent.”