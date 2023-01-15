BBC Host, Who Was Forced To Get COVID Vaccine, Suffers Massive Stroke at 45

45-year-old BBC host Jennie Gow, who was forced to take the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as part of her job, has suffered a “massive stroke” according to reports.

In a post on social media, Gow revealed that the stroke has left her unable to speak or write.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Gow, who presents Formula One racing for the BBC and also appears regularly on the popular Netflix series Drive To Survive, revealed on Instagram and Twitter that she suffered the devestating stroke two weeks ago.

“Hi everyone, been quiet the last few weeks, this is because I suffered a serious stroke two weeks ago,” she said.

“My husband is helping me type this, as I’m finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected.”

Slaynewws.com reports: She has received well wishes from several fellow broadcasters as well as Formula One itself.

The Formula One account responded to her post on Twitter, saying: “Thinking of you Jennie, and wishing you all the very best with your recovery, from us all at F1.”

Gow started in sports broadcasting with roles at Sky Sports News and BBC Sport.

She then started to merge into motorsport, replacing Suzi Perry as the broadcaster’s Moto GP host in 2010.

In recent years, she has also offered her voice as a co-commentator for the brand-new off-road Extreme E series.