BBC Host: Transgender Women Must Be Banned from Women’s Sports

BBC presenter Gabby Logan has said that it is “unfair” to allow transgender women to compete against biological females in sports.

Sports host Logan, a former international athlete who represented Wales in gymnastics, said women’s sporting events need to be “protected,” and insists that many other athletes “feel the same way” about transgender women who were born male competing in women’s events.

Speaking to the Mirror newspaper, she stressed: “This is not about attacking a community, it’s about saying: how can we make this a fair place for women to compete?”

Logan’s comments echo those of other famous sporting figures who have recently spoken out. Sharon Davies and Martina Navratilova have recently voiced their concerns about the unfairness of trans athletes competing against biological women.

“I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her,” Navratilova said.

“It would not be fair.

“To put the argument at its most basic: a man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organisation is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires.”

Ttransgender woman Rachel McKinnon, who last year won a gold in the Masters Track World Cycling Championship, claimed Logan was wrong for stating that transgender women have an unfair advantage in women’s sports.

“There is no debate to be had over whether transwomen athletes have an unfair advantage: it’s clear that they don’t.”