BBC Host Dies From Blood Clots After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine

A BBC radio presenter died last week from blood clots believed to be related to the controversial AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

BBC Newcastle radio host Lisa Shaw, 44, tragically died last Friday after complaining of “severe” headaches a week after receiving the jab.

We are so sorry and saddened to share with you that after a short illness our beautiful colleague Lisa Shaw has died.



Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family. She was a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend and a loving wife and mum. pic.twitter.com/tw3Lc2YzBW — BBC Radio Newcastle (@bbcnewcastle) May 23, 2021

Infowars.com reports: According to her family, Shaw was hospitalized for “bleeding in the head” shortly after receiving the vaccine.

“Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later,” the family said in a statement.

“She was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head.”

“Tragically, she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon.”

The UK’s Evening Standard reports people under 40 are being offered alternatives to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots as more instances of fatal blood clots continue to come to light.

News of Shaw’s death comes as another UK resident, British model Stephanie Dubois, also died from a blood clot last week days after receiving AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.