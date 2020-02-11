BBC Gives Greta Thunberg Her Own TV Show On Her ‘International Crusade’

Greta Thunberg is about to become a TV star thanks to the BBC.

The new documentary series aims to change the world…one screen at a time as it follows the teenage climate activist on her international crusade and giving an ‘inside view on what it’s like being a global icon’

Her show will explore what actions can be taken to limit climate change and respond to the ‘real-world consequences of inaction’.

However, license fee paying BBC viewers have voiced outrage at the broadcaster’s announcement of a new series featuring Greta Thunberg.

MSN reports: BBC Studios’ Science Unit announced on Monday that Thunberg would be getting her own TV show that highlights her journey to bring awareness to the world on climate change’s multiple effects on Earth. The series will follow Thunberg as she travels to around the world, speaking with scientists and climate change experts to discuss the impacts of climate’s global decline and what humans can do to reverse climate change in its current form.

Thunberg will also speak with politicians and business leaders about their present and future roles regarding climate change. The as-of-yet untitled show will follow Thunberg as she navigates the waters of young adulthood, too. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Thunberg’s life as a teenager dealing with living in both a scrutinising and celebrated spotlight and how she handles it all. While the Nobel Peace Prize nominee hasn’t made her own statement on the show, she did retweet the BBC’s announcement of the series:

BBC Studios’ Science Unit announces series with Greta Thunberg.@bbcstudios’ award winning Science Unit announces a brand new series with Swedish environmental activist @GretaThunberg at Showcase 2020 event.https://t.co/9Xgx3bs8Kw pic.twitter.com/vK9KnQh03Z — BBC Studios Press Office (@BBCStudiosPress) February 10, 2020

“To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet,” BBC Studios executive producer Rob Lidell, who will work as a producer on the show, stated regarding the show.

During Monday’s announcement at the BBC Showcase trade show in Liverpool, the company highlighted Thunberg’s “worldwide renown” over the past several years. Her increasing visibility at global protests and sit-ins, online, and at public events like the United Nations’ climate summit in 2019 has been a driving force behind the show’s production. But, Thunberg’s activism and passion have been applauded just as often as they’ve been criticised, so the forthcoming series will turn the lens on her and her process.