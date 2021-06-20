BBC Bans White People From Applying For Trainee Managment Job

The BBC has found itself at the centre of a discrimination storm after deciding to only allow people from ethnic minorities to apply for a trainee managment position.

The broadcaster is advertising a one-year £17,810 trainee production management role which is ‘only open to black, Asian and ethnically diverse candidates’

The move has caused a backlash among viewers on social media, some of whom called for the BBC to be defunded.

One furious critic mused “imagine the riots if it had been the other way round.”

The Mail Online reports: Positive discrimination is unlawful under the Equality Act 2010, but ‘positive action’ is allowed for trainee and internship roles in areas where there is under-representation.

The advert was posted online by Creative Access, a company that aims to boost the number of ethnic minorities working in the creative, media and arts industries.

Whoever gets the post will have the chance to work on popular BBC shows including Springwatch, The One Show and The Truth About series.

The advert by Creative Access says: ‘The successful candidate will be someone with a desire to build a career in the TV industry and a demonstrable interest in BBC Studios.’

A trainee researcher position with the Corporation’s Bristol-based Natural History Unit was also recently advertised as being open only to candidates from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Last night, the BBC would not disclose how many training roles were similarly advertised, but a spokesman said: ‘The BBC is a welcoming, inclusive organisation committed to representing and reflecting our audiences. We support a scheme organised by Creative Access, an independent organisation dedicated to increasing diversity in the creative industries, which provides development roles, fully in line with the Equality Act.’

The BBC has previously talked of its ‘pride’ in helping people from under-represented groups get their first break into the media. Some 18 per cent of all highest earners now come from black and ethnic minority backgrounds – a rise of six per cent in the past four years.

BBC director general Tim Davie has said that the lack of diversity among its top-paid stars means the broadcaster ‘has more work to do’ on the issue.