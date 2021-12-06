Basketball Player Ben Madgen Diagnosed with Pericarditis After Second Shot

Former Australian pro-basketball player Ben Madgen, 36, was diagnosed with pericarditis shortly after receiving his second Pfizer shot, according to reports.

Madgen is a former South East Melbourne Phoenix and Sydney Kings guard. He announced his retirement from basketball last year to focus on his family.

Ben Madgen announced via Twitter that he ended up in the emergency room on Wednesday night after recieving the second Covid jab.

The doctor told him that getting pericarditis is now common among teenage boys and young males after taking the Pfizer shot.

“Ended up in the emergency room on Wednesday night after taking the 2nd Pfizer shot. Diagnosed with Pericarditis. The Dr. said this is now common after the Pfizer shot, especially with teenage boys and young males.”