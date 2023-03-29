Barge With 1400 Tons of Toxic Methanol Partially Submerged In Ohio River

A barge carrying 1,400 tons of toxic methanol is among those that crashed on the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, and is partially submerged.

Emergency crews responded after 10 barges broke free form a tugboat on the Ohio River.

According to NPR: Emergency teams are working to secure 10 barges that broke loose from a tugboat on the Ohio River along the waterfront in Louisville, Ky., including a barge carrying some 1,400 metric tons of methanol that is partially submerged. It’s one of three wayward barges that have wedged themselves next to a dam near a power station.

“There is currently zero evidence of a tank breach or any leaks, and air and water monitoring resources are in place,” Louisville Metro Emergency Services said. It added, “There is currently no impact to Louisville Water’s water intake or water quality.”

The incident began just after 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. That’s when a tug vessel towing 11 barges hit a “stationary structure at the entrance to the Portland Canal near the McAlpine Lock and Dam,” according to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Ten barges broke free, and three of them settled next to part of the McAlpine Dam. Images from the scene show one of the barges or its cargo crumpled up against a pillar at what looks to be the dam’s spill gates.