Barbra Streisand Says Trump Wants ‘Racist Wall’ to Erase Obama’s Legacy; Gets Destroyed

Barbra Streisand has warned that President Trump is hellbent on securing our borders in order to erase Barack Obama’s legacy and impose a “racist, immoral wall.”

Last week, the songstress began her week-long rant against the President, falsely claiming that most Americans don’t want the border wall.

Madworldnews.com reports: She claimed it is just a “monument to Trump” and not only is it immoral, according to Babs, but it’s not something we can afford as a nation.

On January 7th, Streisand tweeted, “Trump only cares about this ‘wall’ in order to build a monument to himself. Just like the bankrupt ‘Trump’ buildings, the nation cannot afford to pay for his ego – – not financially, not morally.”

Now, she is doubling down and expanding her thoughts on the wall. The Hollywood leftist thinks the president is shutting down the government for one reason; namely, so he can “erase Obama’s legacy.” She actually believes the majority of the American people who support the wall are all under Trump’s spell and that the President is driven by his jealousy of Barack Obama’s so-called legacy.

“Trump just wants to erase Obama’s legacy! It doesn’t matter whether it’s about women or a wall or halting climate change – his vengeance runs deep!” Barbra posted on social media.

We previously uncovered the source of Streisand’s delusions. If you read her Twitter feed, she tweets regularly to Rachel Maddow and Chris Matthews, who are both notorious for spreading conspiracy theories about President Trump. And, she often posts articles by Salon Magazine. Since Babs cited Salon Magazine in her January 7th tweet, we decided to do some digging on the leftist publication.

Neera Tanden, one of Hillary Clinton’s close advisers, had this to say about Salon in 2016: “Especially over the last year, they [Salon] seem to have completely jumped the shark in so many ways. They’ve become — and I think this is sad — they’ve definitely become like a joke, which is terrible for people who care about these progressive institutions.”

And, that’s from a devoted leftist. So, Babs is getting her information on our national security from a site which even hardcore leftists say has become “a joke.” This is exactly why the Hollywood crowd is so dangerous as they influence useful idiots into thinking what they say must be the gospel truth.

Maybe Babs should tune in to the Ingraham Angle and turn off MSNBC since Laura Ingraham just exposed the truth about those like Rachel Maddow and Chris Matthews. “The Democrats and never-Trump fanatics are going totally off the rails, my friends. Earlier this week, we exposed their true motives during this partial government shutdown. They want to keep it going as long as possible for pure political gain. It’s as simple as that. The American people and the government workers be damned. It’s all about trying to embarrass the president,” Ingraham said.

“The never-Trump members of the media write entire articles, devote entire segments to making their cruelty case,” Ingraham continued. “No need to debate actual issues or propose actual solutions when it’s so much easier just to call someone a name like racist, sexist, misogynist, or in this case, ‘cruel.’”

This is exactly what Streisand is doing. She is parroting the anti-Trump crowd who dismiss all the American lives lost at the hands of illegal aliens by claiming the wall is a “vanity project” and that the president is building it to honor himself as if it’s his Washington Monument.

It’s ludicrous, and when 79% of the Americans polled say there is a crisis at the border, that means it’s Barbra Streisand who is the nutjob running around saying the wall is just an attempt to erase Obama’s legacy. Only 12 percent of voters polled said that the situation at the border is neither a crisis nor a problem, reported the Daily Caller.

In the last two years, ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of aliens with criminal records, including those charged or convicted of 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 violent killings, Trump pointed out in his Oval Office speech.

So, Barbra Streisand’s assertions are utterly destroyed by facts. When you have almost 80% of Americans agreeing that something must be done to quell the crisis at the border, that surely means no one is buying the excuse that this is some “vanity project” by President Trump. And, as far as Obama’s legacy goes — well, what legacy?

President Trump has successfully brought back our economy from the dire place Obama left it, he has strengthened America’s standing in the world after the former president apologized for America’s exceptionalism, and he is now addressing this crisis at the border, which Obama left wide-open. Poor Barack has no legacy, just failures. And, Barbra Streisand is just an elderly actress who is being brainwashed by the carnival barkers on the left. Maybe someday she’ll see the light and find the truth.