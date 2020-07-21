Barbra Streisand: Trump ‘Pursuing the Path Towards FASCISM’

Hillary-supporting music icon Barbra Streisand has declared that President Trump is “pursuing the path towards fascism” following his response to the Black Lives Matter riots and coronavirus pandemic.

Streisand made the outlandish claim by posting an Esquire article that cited comments made by Jesse Jackson and John Lewis in 2016 about the possible damage caused by a Trump presidency.

Donald Trump and his Administration are now pursuing the path towards fascism. https://t.co/nc2b8kNfaG — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 20, 2020

“They’re trying to take us back to another period, trying to make it harder and more difficult for people to participate in the democratic process, and we must not allow it,” Lewis was quoted as saying in the article. “We’ve got to win this election. We’ve got to win, I’m telling you.”

Breitbart.com reports: The piece goes onto to say that people did not heed their advice and that America is now comparable to life under former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s military junta:

Not enough people listened. Not enough people heard. And now, the day they warned us about is here… The great modern conservative project turned itself, by those same tiny degrees, into an authoritarian opposition to a democratic republic and all its institutions. Steadily, it abandoned decency, civility, science, reason, and simple humanity. And here we are, at the day Jackson and Lewis warned us about because they had learned clairvoyance under fire when that project began. A crippled nation, literally a sick nation, watching Pinochet tactics in the streets, watching a feckless (or worse) administration* taking actions that actively make the public health situation worse, watching a brutal (or worse) administration* brutalize mothers in Portland and promising to bring those tactics to a number of American cities in advance of a national election, with all that implies and entails.

Although the term is not actually used in the article, Streisand’s conclusions were clear. “Donald Trump and his Administration are now pursuing the path towards fascism,” she wrote on Twitter.

A staunch leftist, the 78-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winner is known for her constant exaggeration and political rants. In March, Streisand warned that America could be “extinguished” if Trump wins re-election in November.

“Every day, he takes another swipe at the pillars of our democracy, but we cannot allow him to irrevocably change this country,” the Walls singer wrote in Variety in March. “The ‘beacon of hope’ that is America could be extinguished if he’s given another four years.”