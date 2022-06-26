Barbra Streisand: ‘Our Supreme Court Is the American Taliban’

Hollywood megastar Barbra Streisand blasted Republicans, Christians and the Supreme Court on Friday, calling them the “American Taliban” following the court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The SCOTUS ruled that Roe was improperly decided nearly 50 years ago when the court ruled that the federal government had a say on abortion access.

Barbra Streisand tweeted:

The Court uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. This Court is the American Taliban. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 24, 2022

Hollywood celebrities were furious over the Dobbs decision.

Time to fight like hell in any way you know how. The American Taliban has taken over the Supreme Court. https://t.co/9WYVSIv59Z — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 24, 2022

Foxnews.com reports: Her comments come as multiple states enacted so-called “trigger laws” which ban abortion with some exceptions, such as rape, incest, or if an abortion is deemed medically necessary.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned women and girls from access to secondary and higher education, dictate what women wear, and segregate workplaces by sex, according to Human Rights Watch,

For what education women in Afghanistan do receive, it has been altered to “focus more on religious studies.”

Since taking control of the government, the Taliban has removed both the formal police force and the Women’s Affairs Ministry, according to the report.

Heather Barr, associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch said that Taliban policies have turned women into “virtual prisoners in their homes.”

“The crisis for women and girls in Afghanistan is escalating with no end in sight,” Barr said. “Taliban policies have rapidly turned many women and girls into virtual prisoners in their homes, depriving the country of one of its most precious resources, the skills and talents of the female half of the population.”

In May, the United Nations Security Council urged leaders within the Taliban to “swiftly reverse” newly implemented policies that take rights away from women and girls.

The council expressed its “deep concern regarding the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban.”

In Afghanistan, The Taliban calls on women to “only show their eyes and recommends they wear the head-to-toe burqas.” according to the United Nations.