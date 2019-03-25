Barbra Streisand Forced To Apologize After Comments on Michael Jackson Accusers

Barbra Streisand said she is “profoundly sorry” for claiming that two men who accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them were “thrilled” to be with him and that the experience “didn’t kill them”.

The singer caused outrage following an interview with The Times where she said Michael Jackson’s alleged molestation of boys “didn’t kill them,” adding that “his sexual needs were his sexual needs”

She said she believes Michael’s alleged victims but doesn’t think their allegations are as serious as the documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ makes them out to be.

Referring to Michael Jackson, she said: “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has”

Steisand’s apology came as Diana Ross also waded into the controversy, calling Jackson a “magnificent force”.

RT reports: The singer sparked anger when she said in an interview with the Times that while she “absolutely” believed Jackson’s abuse accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the alleged molestation “didn’t kill them,” and that Jackson’s “sexual needs were his sexual needs.”

Streisand posted an apology on her website Saturday, writing she was “profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding”she caused by not choosing her words more carefully, “because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings.”

“I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way,” she continued. “Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth.”

Streisand’s earlier comments saw her receive a deluge of criticism and mockery on social media; even the director of the Leaving Neverland documentary, Dan Reed, tweeted her over her remarks.