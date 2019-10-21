Barbra Streisand Fantasizes About Nancy Pelosi Killing Trump

October 21, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Entertainment 0

Barbra Streisand shares fantasy about Nancy Pelosi killing President Trump

Pro-Hillary actress and singer Barbra Streisand shared her fantasy about Nancy Pelosi killing President Trump over the weekend.

Streisand tweeted out a photo of Pelosi impaling Trump with a giant high hell on Saturday.

Welcome to the woke humor of the left.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Babs is having a hard time dealing with reality lately.

2020 is coming Democrats!

Don Jr. has it right.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)