Barbra Streisand Fantasizes About Nancy Pelosi Killing Trump

Pro-Hillary actress and singer Barbra Streisand shared her fantasy about Nancy Pelosi killing President Trump over the weekend.
Streisand tweeted out a photo of Pelosi impaling Trump with a giant high hell on Saturday.
Welcome to the woke humor of the left.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Babs is having a hard time dealing with reality lately.
2020 is coming Democrats!
Don Jr. has it right.
