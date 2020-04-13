Barbra Streisand: 20,000 Dead Americans Because of Donald Trump

Hollywood star Barbra Streisand viciously attacked President Trump on Easter Sunday, accusing him of being directly responsible for the more than 20,000 deaths in the United States due to coronavirus.

The Clinton supporting songstress lashed out at President Trump, calling him incompetent and a liar.

“Now, with more than 20,000 people dead because of his incompetence and lies, he’s proven that the can’t handle the truth. He’s unfit to lead this nation… especially in a time of crisis,” Babs wrote in a tweet shamelessly plugging her single “Don’t Lie to Me” from her 2018 album Walls.

Walls was written as an anti-Trump screed for fellow Trump-hating democrats.

I wrote a song called ”Don’t Lie to Me” after Trump was elected, because he was a serial liar. Now, with more than 20,000 people dead because of his incompetence and lies, he's proven that he can’t handle the truth. He’s unfit to lead this nation…especially in a time of crisis — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 12, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: The Grammy-winner has frequently expressed her antipathy for President Trump on social media.

The Hollywood star tweeted a violent photo last year depicting a bloodied President Trump being impaled by the heel of a shoe belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). She tweeted earlier that year that President Trump should be the first “climate denier” to be removed from office.

Streisand recently voiced her support for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, declaring that she “wholeheartedly” endorses his run for the White House.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Joe Biden for President. Trump must be beaten in November before he does more damage to our democracy, environment, for our health and safety and standing in the world,” she wrote in March.