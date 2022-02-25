Barack Obama, Who Bombed 7 Countries Back To The Stone Age, Slams Putin For Bombing One

Former president Barack H. Obama has rebuked President Putin for bombing Ukraine, despite the fact he bombed seven countries (that we know of) during his time as president. In 2016, Obama averaged three bombs per hour, dropping a total of 26,171 bombs in the course of a very bloody year.

Yet the existence of these inconvenient facts didn’t stop Obama getting on his soapbox and slamming Russia’s “brazen attack” on Ukraine as a violation of international law and the “basic principles of human decency.“

“For exercising rights that should be available to all people and nations, Ukrainians now face a brutal onslaught that is killing innocents and displacing untold numbers of men, women and children.”

If anyone knows about displacing untold numbers of men, women and children, it’s Barack Hussien O’bomber.

Despite his image in the mainstream media, the president who promised peace and change actually ramped up the ultraviolence. As the 44th President of the United States looks back on his inglorious career, he can congratulate himself on becoming the first Nobel Peace Prize winner to bomb seven different countries back to the Stone Age.

The president who preached hope also kept the military-industrial complex in fine fettle, selling a record $115 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia, the world’s most repressive regime, and destabilized entire regions, creating vacuums for terrorists to thrive.

As the United States renews a bombing and propaganda campaign in Syria, it seems like America’s penchant for waging war knows no bounds. During Barack Obama’s presidency, the U.S. bombed seven countries while supporting other destabilizing military actions throughout the Middle East.

Here’s a look at these seven countries and the effects of bombing. MPN reports:

Afghanistan — Despite the announced “end” of the Afghanistan War, significant U.S. military presence in Afghanistan remains. Drones are a frequent presence in Afghan skies. One strike earlier this month killed 12 people, according to Iran’s PressTV.

Iraq — The Obama administration has conducted over 5,000 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in just the past year, David Lerman reported for Bloomberg Business. Despite ongoing U.S. military involvement, terrorism continues to be a deadly presence in Iraq’s cities.

Libya — While the European Union and its allies carried out many of the airstrikes during Libya’s civil war, the U.S. was instrumental in destabilizing that country through both military aid and direct support, especially during the lead up to Gen. Moammar Gadhafi’s overthrow in 2011. Now ISIS is also gaining a stronghold here and the country has been described as a failed state.

Pakistan — Drone strikes are also frequent in Pakistan, where the Bureau of Investigative Journalism estimated that only 4 percent of the victims could be identified as al-Qaida members. Although drone strikes on Pakistan began under George W. Bush, their frequency has dramatically increased under Obama, RT reported last year.

Somalia — Over 100 U.S. troops have been stationed in Somalia since 2007, Reuters reported last year. In September, the U.S. again carried out airstrikes there, apparently killing Ahmed Abdi Godane, leader of the extremist group Al-Shabaab, which the U.S. claimed was allying with al-Qaida.

Syria — The U.S. renewed its bombing campaignin Syria earlier this month, with U.S. war planes taking off from bases in Turkey. Airstrikes were also used in a failed attempt to defend “Division 30,” the failed American attempt to train so-called “moderate” Syrian rebels.

Yemen — U.S. cables revealed by WikiLeaks show that Yemeni officials have allowed airstrikes, which began under George W. Bush, to continue under the Obama administration. RT reported last year:

“US bombing raids in Yemen are almost solely carried out by drones and they have been increasing in intensity in recent years. … A report by Human Rights Watch in 2013 analyzed six airstrikes in Yemen carried out since 2009. The organization found that out of the 82 people who died in the airstrikes, 57 were civilians.

In all, the U.S. has bombed 14 predominantly Muslim countries since 1980. The death toll from all modern wars in the Middle East may be as high as 4 million dead Muslims and Arabs. Repeated military campaigns have destabilized the Middle East, giving rise to terror groups like ISIS, allowing for sectarianism to blossom, and necessitating further bombing, in what has been described as a “perpetual protection racket.”