Barack Obama, Who Failed to Stock Up on N95 Masks, Claims Trump ‘Denied’ Pandemic Warnings

Former President Barack Obama shared a Trump-bashing LA Times article on Twitter, while claiming that President Donald Trump “denied” warnings of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic,” wrote Obama.

The former community organizer shared an article on Twitter about Trump rolling back fuel economy standards, while also taking the opportunity to accuse the president of “climate denial.”

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2020

“We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial,” he wrote. “All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”

Obama continues to criticize and challenge Trump’s response to the coronavirus, despite the POTUS’s best efforts to fight and contain the spread of the virus.

Obama’s criticisms also fail to hit the mark because the U.S. federal stockpile of N95 face masks was largely depleted during his administration and and was not restocked, despite warnings from a federally backed task force and a safety equipment organization.

But Obama’s own failings to prepare for a pandemic haven’t stopped him getting on his soapbox and sounding off about his successor.

Last week, Obama shared an article of “likely scenarios” of how the coronavirus pandemic will play out, including advice regarding decision-making during the crisis.

“So much depends on our ability to make good decisions going forward along with our ability to remain resilient,” he wrote on Twitter after Trump said he was hopeful that he could relax lockdown conditions by Easter.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 26, 2020

Obama also said that attacks on Obamacare were taking place “right when we need care the most.”