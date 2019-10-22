Barack Obama Dines With Robert De Niro After He Said Trump Should Be In Prison

Former President Barack Obama had dinner with actor Robert De Niro, one of Hollywood’s most obsessed Trump critics, in Manhattan on Monday night, according to reports.

The Daily Mail says Obama, wearing a black suit and dark sunglasses, was seen entering the Greenwich hotel ahead of his dinner with De Niro. The two leftists are said to have dined at the expensive Yves Restaurant in Tribeca.

Robert De Niro is a long-term supporter of Barack Obama, having campaigned for him in 2008.

The Obama-De Niro dinner date comes after Robert De Niro’s recent media junket in which he repeatedly claimed that President Trump is a “gangster” who should be sent to prison.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, recently signed a whopping $90 million deal to produce a Netflix series regarding calls to impeachment President Donald Trump.

De Niro has long urged House Democrats to begin proceedings to remove the president, contending he “should not be president, period.”

In addition to their megabucks Netflix contract, the Obamas production company is teaming up with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the Swedish streaming platform. Under the partnership announced, the former president and first lady will develop and lend their voices to select podcasts.

“We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation. It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas,” a statement via former President Obama read at the time. “We’re excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.”