Barack Obama Demands ‘Vote-By-Mail’ This November Because of Coronavirus

Barack Obama on Friday used the Chinese coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to push for ‘vote-by-mail’ this November.

“Let’s not use the tragedy of a pandemic to compromise our democracy. Check the facts of vote by mail,” Barack said in a tweet linking to an anti-Trump New York Times article titled, “Does Vote-by-Mail Favor Democrats? No. It’s a False Argument by Trump.”

Let’s not use the tragedy of a pandemic to compromise our democracy. Check the facts of vote by mail. https://t.co/aTNxRV4Ws3 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 10, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: House Democrats have been pushing for vote-by-mail and scheming to legalize ballot harvesting after watching conservative districts in Orange County flip from red to blue in the 2018 midterm election.

The Democrats are using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to push for a nationwide vote-by-mail in an effort to steal the 2020 election.

On Tuesday Nancy Pelosi said on CNN that she was going to push for federally forced vote-by-mail in the 2020 election in the next round of Coronavirus aid.

The election is seven months away.

The Democrats’ plan for federally forced nationwide vote by mail, advocated for by the likes of Elizabeth Warren, where states would send a ballot to every registered voter, including inactive voters, creates a massive opportunity for voter fraud, the RNC said earlier this week.

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton sounded the alarm on the Dems’ ‘vote-by-mail scheme.

TOM FITTON: FRAUD: Left’s “vote by mail” abuse would blow up clean elections in November. The Pelosi/Clinton scheme would result in sending ballots to zombie voters, the end of voter id, and wide scale voter intimidation.