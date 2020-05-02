Barack Obama Caught Golfing 2 Days Before Michelle Ordered D.C. Residents to ‘Stay Home’

Former president Barack Obama was caught golfing just two days before former FLOTUS Michelle Obama ordered D.C. residents to “stay at home.”

Michelle aired a message on Monday, saying:

“Remember, we urge you to stay home except if you need essential healthcare, essential food or supplies, or to go to your essential job.”

“Thank you, and please stay home, D.C.”

Former President Obama was photographed playing golf in Virginia Saturday, with Politico‘s Playbook sharing the photo the following day.

DC residents — If you have any #coronavirus symptom, you can get a free test by calling 1-855-363-0333@MichelleObama is helping us get out the word about free testing and reminding residents to #StayHomeDC except for essential trips for food, medicine or exercise pic.twitter.com/fRZ7aeZJf8 — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) April 27, 2020

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Two days earlier, Barack Obama was spotted with friends on a Virginia golf course, which is “40 miles from his home,” as Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted.

“It didn’t seem to occur to her that those standards might also apply to her family,” Carlson said. “And that’s why she didn’t mention essential trips to your country club.”

“The fact that the rules apply to them doesn’t seem to occur to anyone in power at the moment,” he added.

Carlson linked the Obamas to a larger trend across the country of “our leaders making a mockery of the quarantines they so enthusiastically enforce,” mentioning Chicago’s mayor getting a haircut despite hair salons be shuttered.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also been criticized for going to the gym and traveling 11 miles from his home every day to walk at a park.

The Trump campaign seized on the perceived hypocrisy of the Obama family on Twitter, encouraging supporters to get involved with Trump’s reelection campaign.

“President Obama went golfing on Saturday, perhaps the same day that his wife Michelle Obama was recording this message to Americans ordering them to stay home,” a verified Trump campaign account said on Twitter.