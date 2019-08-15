A new Volkswagen ad has ben banned in the United Kingdom because it portrays men doing traditionally male things and a woman caring for a baby. According to the authorities, the advertisement “presented gender stereotypes in a way that was likely to cause harm.”

This is the first advertisement banned from television in the United Kingdom by the Orwellian “Advertising Standards Authority” for portraying “gender-stereotypical activities.”

Portraying healthy normalcy in TV adverts is now explicitly forbidden. Take a look at the banned ad here:

From The Guardian:



The ad for Volkswagen’s electric eGolf vehicle showed a series of scenes including a man and a woman in a tent on a sheer cliff face, two male astronauts, a male para-athlete and a woman sitting on a bench next to a pram. Text stated: “When we learn to adapt we can achieve anything.” Complainants said the ad showed men engaged in adventurous activities, that unlike her male counterpart, the female rock climber was “passive” because she was asleep, and that the woman with the pram was depicted in a stereotypical care-giving role.