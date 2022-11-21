Balenciaga’s New Ad Campaign Loaded With Discreet Links To Pedophilia and Child Porn

Luxury brand Balenciaga just launched a new ad campaign featuring very young children in sexually provocative poses and a purposely poorly hidden court document about “virtual child pornography.”
The designer label is under fire after showing two young girls posing with stuffed animals dressed in what appears to be bondage gear in the new international ad campaign.
The fashion house — which is associated with the likes of Kim Kardashian — featured the mini models in Balenciaga apparel, holding plush toys that contrasted with the disturbing bondage outfits
In one image, a ginger-haired little girl sported a T-shirt from the brand while holding the strap connected to a white bear, which was in a vest with a padlocked choker around its neck. The bear in seems to have “panda eyes” which some are claiming to be code for a sexually abused child recognizable by their two black eyes.
In another, a brunette child donned a blue outfit while clutching a purple plush animal, which is sporting similarly BDSM attire.
While the images are disturbing enough at first glance, there are more disturbing references to pedophilia and child pornography hidden in the advertising campaign.
The advertisement for the purse in the third image of the Balenciaga homepage features a desk messy with papers. Text from a court docket is legible on one of the papers. The court docket is UNITED STATES v. MICHAEL WILLIAMS which is a lawsuit regarding freedom of speech and the solicitation of child pornography.
UPDATE: Balenciaga has now swapped the image on their website for one which doesn’t show the paper’s text. The above photo is the original upload featuring the reference to child pornography.
Online shoppers spotted the adverts and were infuriated, calling the images “frightening,” “creepy” and “wrong.”
“I thought people were trolling, but nope. It’s real. Maybe this is why Balenciaga left Twitter. They don’t want to be held accountable. Yes, these are children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage outfits,” one Twitter user fumed.
“The brand ‘Balenciaga’ just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about ‘virtual child porn’ normal stuff,” an eagle-eyed social media watchdog alleged.
“This is f’ing gross and infuriating. I try my best to avoid what seem like conspiracies here on Twitter, but they intentionally included this child porn reference in their shoot,” another chimed in, using the hashtag “burnitdown.”
