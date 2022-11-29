Balenciaga Executive Ousted as a Satanic Pedophile – Media Blackout

One of Balenciaga’s top executives has been ousted as prolific pedophile who openly worships Satan, according to investigators.

The social media of Balenciaga’s senior stylist Lotta Volkova reveals a disturbing predilection for sadistic imagery involving child rape, witchcraft and Satanism.

A thread on WHO is REALLY behind the #Balenciaga ads:



The Devil In Disguise: Lotta Volkova



1. She has been one of the main stylist in Balenciaga since 2014.

2.She has a relationship with an accused pedophile.

3. We can't only boycott #Balenciaga but also the people behind it. pic.twitter.com/RjDYU283wj — curioslight (@curioslight) November 27, 2022

She has worked with Vogue,Adidas,Balenciaga,Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier amongst many others, Marc Jabos constantyl comment on her insta. Now lets focus on her insta and her relationship with a accused pedophile. pic.twitter.com/NQMuDZgWTz — curioslight (@curioslight) November 27, 2022

Infowars.com reports: Balenciaga came under fire last week after releasing a grotesque ad campaign featuring young children holding teddy bears wearing bondage gear.

One photo even showed a printout of a Supreme Court case that ruled over the constitutionality of a law prohibiting the pandering of child pornography.

But what does Volkova have to do with the Balenciaga scandal?

It turns out, Volkova has worked with Chris Maggio, the photographer who took the pictures featuring the Supreme Court child pornography ruling, for Double Magazine.

Volkova’s dark style is not too far off from the Balenciaga bondage teddy bears, judging from her social media content.

WARNING: The following images depict extremely graphic and disturbing content. Viewer discretion strongly advised (nudity has been censored):

A recurring theme in her photos is the depiction of children in distress or suffering and their interfacing with demonic forces.

Volkova invokes Moloch in this photo, referring to the ancient Canaanite god who thrived on child sacrifice.

Others feature more straightforward BDSM and Satanic themes, with one image she posted in 2017 simply saying, “Devil worshippers perform gruesome rituals in forests.”

Volkova’s influence in the fashion world is made apparent in a couple ways.

For example, well-known fashion designer Marc Jacobs praised one of Volkova’s weird photos of a child with a big grin laying down.

Volkova claimed this fetish-themed photoshoot was a collaboration with fashion brand Chanel.

Volkova appears to have a proclivity for teddy bears in several of her photos, leading some to speculate that she may have had some indirect involvement in the creative direction of the bondage bears photoshoot.

Notice the bondage on the Teddy Bear and Gosha seems to winked to her on that pic not sure what exactly is going on there, I don't want to know either. She likes Teddy Bears, She seems to like BDSM and bondage. This explains the styling in the Balenciaga ads pic.twitter.com/fmka2LADgJ — curioslight (@curioslight) November 27, 2022

Now lets go into what leads to me think Lotta Volkova was behind the #Balenciaga ads. She has a weird fetish for teddy bears I don't know why but have a look and see for yourself. pic.twitter.com/1wuYNaTRY5 — curioslight (@curioslight) November 27, 2022

Unfortunately, Volkova’s penchant for the occult is unsurprising given her employer Balenciaga’s recent scandal.

In addition to the bondage bears and the Supreme Court child porn case, other subliminal images inserted into the photoshoot revealed the fashion brand’s curious ties to the occult.

For example, a book by Belgian artist Michael Borremans is seen in the Balenciaga ad below.

Borremans’ artwork in other books and exhibits around the world feature grotesque imagery of naked, bloody and butchered children.

#Balenciaga had this Michael Borremans book laying out in the office desk to the side of red-head model… look at these themes yall… can’t make this up even if I tried!!! pic.twitter.com/GaFACxtviJ — NΛTLY DΞNISΞ (@itsnatlydenise) November 23, 2022

After wiping its social media accounts and issuing an apology, Balenciaga announced a $25 million lawsuit against the producers of the controversial ads, North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins.

Kim Kardashian, one of Balenciaga’s top ambassadors, finally condemned the fashion brand Sunday after several days of silence, claiming she needs to “re-evaluate” her relationship with the brand after being “shaken by the disturbing images.”

Watch: