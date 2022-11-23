Balenciaga Apologies for Promoting Child Porn in Sickening New Ad Campaign

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga issued an apology Tuesday for their recent ad campaign which featured child pornography showing pictures of young children as they posed with teddy bears wearing bondage uniforms.
One of the pictures included a U.S. Supreme Court case, U.S. v. Williams, which criminalized child porn. The portion shown in the picture cites another Supreme Court case, Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition, which made virtual child porn “protected speech.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Breitbart.com reports: The company has been accused of “normalizing child pornography” by many.
Latest Videos
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
CIA Agent ‘We Pay Mainstream Media To Spread Fake News,’ Shocking Exposé
Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
“They are trying to chum up attention by incorporating a Supreme Court child porn pandering case as window dressing,” National Center on Sexual Exploitation general counsel Benjamin Bull said. “It’s connecting child porn with their product.”
The company faced significant backlash, resulting in them removing the pictures and issuing an apology. They have also begun legal action “against the parties responsible for creating the set.”
“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign,” the company posted to Instagram.
The company says some of the items displayed in the pictures were “unapproved” and that they “strongly condemn abuse of children in any form.”
“We stand for children safety and well-being,” they continued. “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign.”
“This is not about them being provocative and getting attention,” Concerned Women for America CEO Penny Nance told Fox News. “The entire campaign sexualizes children, period. It is child exploitation, period. And it feeds and normalizes a culture that is dark and depraved.”
Nicole Kidman is featured in Balenciaga’s spring 2023 collection, while Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid have been brand ambassadors.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Balenciaga Apologies for Promoting Child Porn in Sickening New Ad Campaign - November 23, 2022
- Top Virologist Who Voted for Vaccine Mandates Dies ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’ - November 23, 2022
- Fully Jabbed Pilot Dies Suddenly Shortly After Takeoff From Chicago Airport - November 23, 2022