Bad Grandma Jill Biden REFUSES To Acknowledge Grandchild Her Son Fathered With Stripper

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, has been telling the world that she and Joe are the proud grandparents of six grandchildren.

FACT CHECK: False! The Biden’s have seven grandchildren, including the out-of-wedlock child father by Hunter Biden with a stripper in D.C.

What kind of grandmother excludes an innocent child from her family because of her son’s poor decisions?

Hunter, who is currently trying to make a name for himself in the Los Angeles art scene, has three daughters from a previous marriage. He was recently determined “with scientific certainty” to be the father of a child born in 2018 to an Arkansas woman working as a stripper in D.C. after he lied to the court about not having sex with her.

Deadbeat dad Hunter finally settled a child support lawsuit with the woman after a judge criticized his repeated attempts to evade court proceedings.

As Joe Biden correctly admitted in a recent interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon: “I got family scattered around.”

During the interview, the former vice president was asked about communicating with his grandkids while locked in a basement due to the coronavirus pandemic and, like his wife, he also gave false information about the number of grandchildren they have.

“I talk to them every [incomprehensible] day,” Biden said. “I have five grandchildren, and every single day I either talk to them or we text.“

Hunter Biden, who fathered a child with a stripper in 2018 and has a long history of substance abuse issues, has moved to Los Angeles where he is attempting to reinvent himself as an artist.

Whether the Biden’s false claims about their grandchildren were simply gaffes, or something more nasty, remains unclear. Biden, 77, is afflicted with what some experts have dubbed “verbal diarrhea,” a condition that causes a steady stream of confusing gibberish to be expelled via the mouth.

During a recent livestream address, for example, Biden described his approach to combating the coronavirus pandemic as follows: “We need to build an arsenal of democracy, as we did in 1940…. We can take, we can make a personal productive equipment.“