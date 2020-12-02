BACKSTABBING BARR Says DOJ Has Not Uncovered Evidence of Voter Fraud

Attorney General William Barr debunked President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud on Tuesday, claiming that there is “zero evidence” of wrongdoing in the 2020 election.

Barr told the AP that the DOJ has failed to uncover any evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.

Last month, Barr issued a memo authorizing U.S. attorneys to investigate substantial allegations of voting irregularities prior to the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Barr claimed there was no evidence yet to substantiate systemic machine fraud.

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” he claimed.

He also clarified that there is a big difference between using the federal criminal system (the DOJ) and complaints made via civil lawsuits that would be addressed by audits conducted by local officials.

“There’s a growing tendency to use the criminal justice system as sort of a default fix-all, and people don’t like something they want the Department of Justice to come in and ‘investigate,’” he said.

“Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations [and] those have been run down; they are being run down,” he continued.

“Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on.”

The Trump Legal Team, led by Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, said in response to Barr's comments:

With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth. Nonetheless, we will continue our pursuit of the truth through the judicial system and state legislatures, and continue toward the Constitution’s mandate and ensuring that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not. Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.

