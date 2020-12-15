Backstabbing Barr ‘Resigns’ After Covering up Epstein Case, Hiding Hunter Biden Investigation

Attorney General William Barr announced his resignation on Monday in a letter to President Trump.
In the letter, Barr appeared to stroke Trump’s ego and declared he “will spend the next week wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the administration, and depart on December 23.”
His sudden resignation comes after the Wall Street Journal reported over the last few days that Barr personally ordered the DOJ to keep the Hunter Biden investigation secret before the election.
Per the WSJ on Monday:
Attorney General William Barr, in the weeks before November’s election, instructed prosecutors and senior colleagues to prevent word of investigations into Hunter Biden from becoming public and keep the Justice Department out of campaign politics, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mr. Barr took more steps than previously reported to insulate the investigations, despite calls from President Trump and Republican allies to announce a probe involving President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
Per the WSJ on Thursday:
One investigation became public this week after federal investigators served a subpoena on Hunter Biden. The subpoena sought detailed financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, according to people familiar with the matter.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had also been looking at Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings, as part of a broader criminal investigation that two people familiar with the matter described as an international financial investigation that had been going on for at least a year. Hunter Biden is implicated in that investigation but was never a specific target for criminal prosecution, the people said. They declined to provide details on the substance of the probe.
The federal scrutiny dates back to 2018, the people familiar with the matter said.
Information Liberation reports: Barr also presided over the cover-up of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide.
Attorney General William Barr claimed last year that Jeffrey Epstein died due to a “perfect storm of screw-ups.”
Barr’s father gave Epstein, who was a 20-year-old college dropout with no credentials, his first job teaching at the prestigious Dalton School in New York City.
Barr failed to prosecute anyone involved in the RussiaGate conspiracy other than one low-level FBI lawyer and helped the DOJ successfully stall for four years without indicting any of the main co-conspirators.
Barr did nothing to prosecute the organizers behind the Black Lives Matter riots.
Barr did nothing to fight the discriminatory and Orwellian practice of “debanking” whereby online payment processors and banks are shutting down dissidents accounts over their political and religious views.
Barr also took no action to enforce obscenity laws despite requests from Republican congressmen to take action to protect children from “the prevalence of obscene pornography” online.
On the other hand, Barr did make sure to rush and announce the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud “on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Barr did work together with Chris Wray’s FBI to prosecute Trump’s own far-right supportersfor fighting with antifa.
Barr did push to end encryption online — which would effectively end internet anonymity.
Barr did support pre-crime red flag laws.
Barr did allow Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard to flee to Israel after changing the terms of his parole.
Barr did refuse to release 9/11 documents to the families of the victims.
Barr largely managed to avoid criticism from the right throughout his term thanks to the Q-Anon psy-op which convinced Trump supporters that “justice” was just around the corner if they simply Trust The Plan™ and ignore all the chicanery Trump administration officials were up to.
Remarkably, Q-believers are still acting like indictments are just around the corner.
I’ve heard speculation that the “Q” psy-op may have been directed by Ezra Cohen-Watnick,who is currently the Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.
“Q” has shilled on his behalf repeatedly.
Cohen-Watnick was brought into the Trump administration by Michael Flynn, who has done a lot of dog-whistling to Q-believers.
I don’t know whether Cohen-Watnick was behind “Q” or not but it certainly wouldn’t shock me if that was the case.
Is covering up for the Epstein network and getting Joe Biden elected all part of the plan?
It seems to me that the deep state couldn’t ask for much more!
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Trump Urged to Invoke 2018 Executive Order on Foreign Influence Due to ‘HIGH TREASON’ - December 15, 2020
- FBI, Texas Rangers and US Marshals Raid Solarwinds HQ in Austin - December 15, 2020
- Democrat Dirtbag Eric Swalwell Took Donations From Chinese Communist Party Employees - December 15, 2020