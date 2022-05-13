Backlash After Calvin Klein Features Pregnant Transgender Man As Underwear Model

The latest marketing campaign from Calvin Klein has earnt the fashion brand a backlash after they featured a pregnant transgender man as an underwear model.
Calvin Klein’s Instagram post which launched the campaign paid “tribute” to mothers and women everywhere by including a diverse range images portraying the different aspects of motherhood.
They claimed they wanted to spotlight the “realities of new families” in honor of….Mother’s Day.
The campaign includes shirtless photos of Roberto Bete, a female-to-male transgender reality TV star from Brazil who was pregnant at the time of the shoot. The photos show Bete posing with exposed stomach and top-surgery scars alongside his partner, Erica Feeha, a transgender woman.
Roberto said: “we can reproduce biologically or from the heart…our role in the world is to love and be loved.”
But the ad did not go down very well with everyone and, not surprisingly, there was some backlash on Twitter