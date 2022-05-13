Backlash After Calvin Klein Features Pregnant Transgender Man As Underwear Model

The latest marketing campaign from Calvin Klein has earnt the fashion brand a backlash after they featured a pregnant transgender man as an underwear model.

Calvin Klein’s Instagram post which launched the campaign paid “tribute” to mothers and women everywhere by including a diverse range images portraying the different aspects of motherhood.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

They claimed they wanted to spotlight the “realities of new families” in honor of….Mother’s Day.

The campaign includes shirtless photos of Roberto Bete, a female-to-male transgender reality TV star from Brazil who was pregnant at the time of the shoot. The photos show Bete posing with exposed stomach and top-surgery scars alongside his partner, Erica Feeha, a transgender woman.

Roberto said: “we can reproduce biologically or from the heart…our role in the world is to love and be loved.”

But the ad did not go down very well with everyone and, not surprisingly, there was some backlash on Twitter

We have a huge baby formula shortage! The Left says men are the root of all problems, so it's only fair to blame pregnant men right? I wonder what Calvin Klein has to say about this. #calvinklein pic.twitter.com/cReKkxxikt — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 12, 2022

Spoken to quite a few people today re. the @CalvinKlein ‘pregnant man’.

It seems everybody is as disgusted as I am and everybody has the same intention; to never buy their brand again.

🤮 f****** loons!

They say any publicity is good publicity, not this time Josephine! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YMZYwWNOZW — Nigelisback (@AlexAnd09667880) May 12, 2022

Just for my own personal sanity…



Can someone explain to me whether the people supporting this campaign believe this is actually a pregnant dude, or if they’re just pretending for the game but they secretly know that 1+1=2 and also dudes can’t get pregnant? pic.twitter.com/smgl2m6g5V — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) May 12, 2022

Time to boycott Calvin Klein, they are getting ridiculously woke displaying a fake impossibility, a pregnant man. It's like watching the circus run by leftist clowns. — Ed Evans (@EdEvans39927903) May 13, 2022