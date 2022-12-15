Baby Dies of Blood Clots After Hospital Performs Vaxxed Blood Transfusion Against Parents’ Wishes

A newborn baby who was given a blood transfusion using vaccinated blood after the hospital “lost” the unvaccinated blood specially donated by a member of the family’s church, has died of “huge blood clots.”

Baby Alex was born in Washington state with a 95% survivable congenital heart defect and was also anemic and needed a blood transfusion.

In 2021 the baby’s parents had a close family friend die of a heart attack shortly after she received her Covid—19 vaccine. By all accounts their friend was healthy and her death caused them to question the official narrative about the safety of the experimental mRNA vaccine.

Because of their experience with their family friend, they wanted to make sure Baby Alex received pure unvaccinated blood for his transfusion. So they found a match through a member at their church and paid to have the proper protocol in place for Alex to receive that donors’s unvaccinated blood.

Baby Alex at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital

Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital now claim there is no evidence Alex was treated at the hospital – despite the evidence of medical bills

However, when it came time for the hospital to initiate the transfusion the doctors and nurses claimed they were unable to locate the unvaccinated donor’s blood that had been carefully procured by Alex’s parents. So without the parents consent they took blood from the general stockpile at the hospital.

The doctors and nurses assured the parents that Baby Alex would be fine—and told them babies rarely, if ever get blood clots.

Shortly after the transfusion, Baby Alex developed a large blood clot. The blood clot ran from his knee all the way up to his heart. The hospital changed their tune saying babies get blood clots all the time and this was normal.

Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital lost the specially donated unvaccinated blood and used unvaccinated blood against Alex’s parents wishes

Baby Alex was put on the highest dose of blood thinners possible for his age and size—but the blood clot didn’t dissipate at all.

Just 12 days later, Baby Alex sadly passed away as a result of the large blood clot.

Now the Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, claims there’s no record of Baby Alex being at the hospital-despite ample evidence, including pictures, medical bills, and his death certificate.

What is going on here?

