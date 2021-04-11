Award-Winning Inventor Offered $10 Million to Shut Up About Potential Voter Fraud

Award-winning inventor Jovan Pulitzer was offered $10 million dollars to keep quiet about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

When Pulitzer gained fame for testifying before state legislatures about voter fraud, he was viciously attacked by the media and Democrats who were desperate to silence him. When their attacks failed to work, they tried a different tactic.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

In a recent interview with David K. Clements, Pulitzer said the following:

“So you know how bad this is, and I’m going to give you a nugget that nobody outside of my inner circle knows this,” he said.

“I got offered $10 million dollars to not do this.”

Noqreport.com reports: After a brief pause to allow the bombshell to sink in, he continued. “I have no price. It can’t be done. This is about America. There isn’t enough money in America to turn us communist and to sell out America. I’ll take a bullet to the head. And, maybe that’s what’s waiting for me.”

Pulitzer’s rise to fame during the aftermath of the 2020 election steal was not his first. He has been in and out of public life for the better part of three decades with inventions and patents that have helped shape the world we live in today. Along the way, he’s made a splash in the worlds of technology and media, but one can argue his most important contribution to the world is his effort to correct the 2020 election.

There may be fruit coming at some point in the near future. Various attempts to perform audits, for which his machines may be used, are starting to gain traction across the country. It prompted our EIC to write a post detailing how it can all come together for a Constitutional solution to the problem at hand.

The Constitution does not offer a direct remedy for a situation in which a presidential election is deemed fraudulent after-the-fact. The Supreme Court may use its wide powers to fix things, but that seems very unlikely even with a so-called “conservative” lean in five of the nine Justices. If we learned anything in the last year or so, it’s that we cannot and must not rely on government or the judiciary to make things happen. They are heading in the wrong direction across the board. This is a nation of free people who must stand up.

Before we get to the two ways that this election can be corrected, let’s look at one more example from Bannon’s War Room:

The reason that these and other efforts are so important is because for the Biden-Harris administration to be brought to an end quickly, We the People will have to demand it. Some will say that even if a majority of Americans call on Biden-Harris to step down in light of revelations of massive voter fraud and a stolen election, they will not do it. I’m not so sure. I believe that if enough people get involved, the White House will be forced to make the choice to either step down or preside over the nation’s implosion. As much as I do not believe in Joe Biden’s or Kamala Harris’ moral compasses, I cannot imagine they would want to be the decimators of the greatest nation in the world.

As the saying goes, every man has his price. But Jovan Pulitzer isn’t just any man. He made a decision that many would find challenging, to pass on a tremendous amount of money for the sake of fighting for our nation’s future.