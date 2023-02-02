Autopsy of 2 Teen Boys Who Dropped Dead After Pfizer Jab Finds ‘Global Myocardial Injury’

An analysis of autopsies of two teenage boys who died last year just days after recieving a Pfizer vaccine found myocarditis conditions different from typical non-vaccine induced myocarditis.

The study, examining the deaths of a boy from Michigan and another from Connecticut, found the boys, who did not previously have cardiac symptoms, died from a “cytokine storm” inflammatory immune response.

Infowars.com reports: The boys were found dead in bed at their respective homes 3 and 4 days after receiving a second Pfizer Covid jab.

“We report the autopsy results, including microscopic myocardial findings, of 2 teenage boys who died within the first week after receiving the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 dose,” researchers from Connecticut and Michigan wrote in the study published in the journal Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine.

“The microscopic findings are not the alterations seen with typical myocarditis. This suggest a role for cytokine storm, which may occur with an excessive inflammatory response, as there also is a feedback loop between catecholamines and cytokines…The first week after the second vaccine dose was found to be the main risk window.”

Researchers said the myocardial injuries observed in the two patients were different from typical myocarditis, contributing to their cytokine storm conclusions.

“The key point is that since these boys died suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep without resuscitation, if the arrhythmia had been due to the myocardial scar (boy A) or cardiomegaly (boy B), then the fulminant, global myocardial injury would not be an expected finding. These 2 clinical histories support the etiology of the acute myocardial injury as a primary factor, not a secondary agonal or postresuscitative artifact.“ […] “The myocardial injury seen in these postvaccine hearts is different from typical myocarditis and has an appearance most closely resembling a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy. Understanding that these instances are different from typical myocarditis and that cytokine storm has a known feedback loop with catecholamines may help guide screening and therapy.”

The study’s findings add to the growing body of evidence proving the jabs are causing more harm than good.