Autopsy Confirms College Student Died from Mandatory Jab

24-year-old New York college student George Watts Jr. died a few months ago due to jab-related myocarditis from Covid shots he was forced to get just one month before his death.

Thanks to Corning Community College’s mandatory vaccination policy, Watts had to get a Covid jab against his better judgement in order to attend classes.

According to his parents, George Jr. chose to receive the Pfizer vaccination because it had been given full FDA approval.

Infowars.com reports: They also said he discovered blood in his urine after the first shot and felt flu-like symptoms that wouldn’t go away after the second jab.

“I noticed he was starting to get puffy in the face like a sinus issue… He had a cough and I decided to take him to the emergency room to see what was going on,” the boy’s father explained.

Next, the father took his son to the hospital twice within a couple of weeks to seek help for his illness only to be given antibiotics and told to go home.

George Jr. eventually began coughing up blood, and experienced pain in his feet, hands, and teeth, even becoming extremely sensitive to sunlight.

“I told him that I was going to take him to the emergency room the next day after I got out of work,” George Sr. said. “We never made that trip to the emergency room.”

The student was found collapsed in his room on October 27, 202, and was pronounced dead later on that morning.

After an autopsy was performed, the Bradford County Coroner’s Office revealed George Jr. died from “COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis.”

The county’s Chief Deputy Coroner Timothy Cahill Jr. said, “The cause of death is the COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis. We are currently working on other cases that are related to vaccine and booster-related issues within our county.”

“The manner of death was ruled as ‘natural,’” Cahill noted before explaining that myocarditis is what Watts died from, but that it was induced by the shot.

“So, the vaccine caused the heart to go into failure, caused an infection in the heart,” he said. “So, it means that it’s just of a natural cause. But, if it wasn’t for the vaccine, he wouldn’t more than likely be passed away right now.”

“I don’t know what else to do, or where to even go from here,” the grieving father said.

As Cahill noted by admitting Bradford County is dealing with other Covid vaccine-related deaths, this is not an isolated incident.

Last month, Infowars reported on a 26-year-old man named Joseph Keating who died from myocarditis after a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster jab.

According to the certificate of death, Keating died from “multifocal myocarditis involving the left ventricle and septum,” with the second cause of death listed as “Recent Pfizer Covid-19 booster vaccine.”

In October of 2021, Police in Sonoma County, California blamed Pfizer’s experimental mRNA jab for causing the sudden death of a local teen.

The teenager’s death report states that after a postmortem examination was conducted by a forensic pathologist, “the cause of death was determined to be: ‘STRESS CARDIOMYOPATHY WITH PERIVASCULAR CORONARY ARTERY INFLAMMATION (hours to days), due to, UNKOWN ETIOLOGY IN SETTING OF RECENT PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINATION (days).’” [emphasis theirs]