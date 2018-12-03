US Authorities Arrest Notorious Honduran Murderer In Migrant Caravan

US authorities arrested a notorious convicted murderer who was part of the Honduran migrant caravan, according to a Department of Homeland Security statement.

Officials revealed the killer was a Honduran national who was sentenced to 16 years in prison in his native country, before he was released and traveled north in the migrant caravan, before illegally crossing the United States border.

“Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted murderer from Honduras Saturday night after he illegally entered the United States with other members of the migrant caravan,” according to a DHS statement.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott described the convicted killer as “dangerous” and thanked the Honduran Consulate in Los Angeles for helping US authorities identify the notorious criminal.

“It was Border Patrol agents’ effort and valued partnership with the Honduran Consulate in Los Angeles that helped us identify a dangerous convicted felon moving amongst the migrant caravan.“

The DHS statement continues:

“Agents discovered documents indicating one of the men, 46 year-old Miguel Angel Ramirez, was recently released from prison in Honduras. “Ramirez later admitted he was arrested and convicted for murder in Honduras and was released just four months ago … “The San Diego Sector Border Patrol’s Foreign Operations Branch corroborated the man’s admission with the Honduran Consulate in Los Angeles and discovered that Ramirez served 16 years in a Honduran prison for his crime.”

The news is the latest blow to the liberal narrative that the migrant caravan is full of women and children fleeing persecution in their home country.

President Trump and the DHS have been warning that the caravan is actually full of young men of fighting age, many of whom have criminal records, however mainstream media has chosen to adopt the leftist position and deny these facts.

Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

According to the Daily Caller, DHS also noted that “the other two men arrested, ages 22 and 38 were Honduran nationals.

“One of those men was previously deported.”

Thousands of central Americans are currently making their way to the United States within the caravan with some already camping out in Tijuana waiting to cross the border.

The migrants intend to claim asylum by claiming “credible fear” in the United States to exploit a loophole which allows them to remain in the country essentially unmolested for months and sometimes years.

The utterance of “credible fear” and other “magic words” by migrants triggers protocols of U.S. asylum law that require adjudication before a court.

The years-long process of adjudication poses a further problem for authorities when it comes to the detention of these migrants, particularly those who arrive as part of a family unit.