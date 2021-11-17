Austrian Police Begin Hunting for Unvaccinated Citizens

After the government locked unvaccinated people in their homes, video out of Austria now shows police literally hunting the streets looking for unvaccinated people to arrest.

In a move that was confirmed over the weekend, the Austrian government have now imposed a lockdown that only affects the unvaxxed, meaning they can only leave their homes for “essential reasons.”

Summit.news reports: These measures, which are the first of their kind in the world, impact the roughly 35 per cent of Austrians who haven’t had both doses of the vaccine.

The new rules were introduced as a result of a COVID spike and soaring ICU patients (because the vaccine works so well).

Footage out of Austria shows uniformed police patrolling shopping malls checking people’s vaccination status against a state database.

Austria 🇦🇹 today: Police stopping people and checking their papers to make sure the unvaccinated are not hiding among the vaccinated.



2021. Unbelievable.pic.twitter.com/KJKInsZ88E — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 15, 2021

Another clip showed a police officer stopping a vehicle on a highway to check vaccination status.

Those caught outside without proof of vaccination face fines of up to $1,660.

Last week, Austria’s Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the lockdown was designed to make the unvaccinated “suffer” as everyone else had done during earlier lockdowns.

Whether these draconian patrols will continue remains to be seen.

After France introduced a vaccine passport system, video footage showed cops patrolling cafes and bars checking medical papers, although these patrols appeared to be designed to intimidate more than become routine because they largely stopped immediately after.

Many unvaccinated employees are being sent home in Austria because there isn’t enough testing capacity to allow them to obtain a negative result.

The government is also having to compensate businesses who are losing up to 35 per cent of their income from unvaccinated customers who are not allowed to enter their premises.