Austria To Begin Shipping Unvaxxed to Prisons

People in Austria who refuse to get the vaccination will be shipped to prison and locked away for at least a year, according to a tough new law being rolled out.

Susanne Fürst of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), which voted against the law, warned that a newly proposed amendment could be used to punish the unjabbed with severe prison sentences.

Austrians who don’t get vaccinated by February face fines of up to €7,200 ($8,000) for non-compliance, and those too poor or who refuse to cough up the cash could be arrested and sent to jail for 12 months.

The new law also orders those thrown in prison to pay for their own imprisonment.

“If detention is carried out by the courts, the associated costs shall be recovered by the courts from the obligated party in accordance with the provisions existing for the recovery of the costs of enforcing judicial penalties,” the amendment states.

Despite Fürst protesting that the amendment could be used to further punish the unvaccinated, the measure was approved anyway.

At the time it was announced, then Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg vowed to hit the unvaccinated with “penalties” if they still refused to get the jab, while asserting that they should “suffer.”

Given that some technocrats are asserting that the vaccination program will never end, the initial one year prison sentence for vaccine refusniks could be just the beginning.