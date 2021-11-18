Austria Police Reject ‘New World Order’ Vax Mandates: “We Work for the People, Not the Elites”

Police in Austria are rising up and rejecting the harsh vaccine mandates and lockdowns imposed by the ‘New World Order’ by refusing to enforce them on the general public.

Many Austrian police and army official are refusing to enforce health passes and have vowed to join a large-scale protest against the draconian measures on November 20, 2021, in Vienna.

A few days after Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg decided to imprison unvaccinated people in their own homes, politicians and trade unions began calling for a large-scale uprising against the authoritarian government.

Frenchdailynews.com reports: The leader of the Freedom Party (FPÖ), Herbert Kickl, called for a “mega-demonstration” on November 20 in Vienna.

Shortly afterwards, Manfred Haidinger, president of the Austrian Armed Forces Union (FGÖ), followed suit and joined in with the call in a letter published on November 14. He intends to “defend fundamental rights and freedoms”. The FGÖ specifies that “everyone” is allowed to demonstrate, even if they are confined!

The obligation of control imposed by the Minister of the Interior, Karl Nehammer, has already been rejected by the police union. In addition, the Union of Austrian Armed Forces announced that they will participate in the big rally in Vienna.

Government in panic

This is a resounding slap in the face for the government, which, according to the Austrian media, is becoming increasingly panicked.

Hermann Greylinger, president of the Social Democratic Trade Unions (FSG) and the police union, left no doubt in an interview that the police feel unable to carry out these checks, according to the weekly Wochenblick.

Manfred Haidinger (FGÖ) added in his letter: “We hereby point out that participation in assemblies is a particularly protected legal right and that this is also taken into account in the currently available draft ordinance. Participation and travel throughout Austria is permitted.”

Even if non-vaccinated people are advised to travel by private transport.

Finally, the letter points out that “the ban on a meeting planned by citizens as well as the ban on a political party rally have been recognized as illegal” by the Vienna Administrative Court.