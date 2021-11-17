Austria: Police Filmed Patrolling Shops Demanding Vaccine Proof From Citizens

Video footage shows Austian police patrolling shops and highways demanding proof of vaccine status following new draconian covid restrictions in the country.

The police have been checking the vaccination status of citizens after the government introduced a lockdown for the unvaccinated.

Authorities imposed a lockdown that began at midnight on Sunday and only affects the unjabbed. They are allowed to leave their homes but only for “essential reasons” like food shopping.

Summit News reports: These measures, which are the first of their kind in the world, impact the roughly 35 per cent of Austrians who haven’t had both doses of the vaccine.

The new rules were introduced as a result of a COVID spike and soaring ICU patients (because the vaccine works so well).

Footage out of Austria shows uniformed police patrolling shopping malls checking people’s vaccination status against a state database.

Austria 🇦🇹 today: Police stopping people and checking their papers to make sure the unvaccinated are not hiding among the vaccinated.



2021. Unbelievable.pic.twitter.com/KJKInsZ88E — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 15, 2021

Another clip showed a police officer stopping a vehicle on a highway to check vaccination status.

Those caught outside without proof of vaccination face fines of up to $1,660.

Last week, Austria’s Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the lockdown was designed to make the unvaccinated “suffer” as everyone else had done during earlier lockdowns.