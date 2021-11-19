Austria Imposes Full National Lockdown & Mandatory Covid Vaccinations

Austria is set to enter its fourth nationwide lockdown next week, which could last up to three weeks.

The government has also ordered the entire population to get vaccinated against covid-19 by February 1.

Conservative Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference on Friday that a complete lockdown of the country would start on Monday and last for an initial 10 days.

RT reports: He stated that the restrictions could be extended if infection rates did not start to fall, but he insisted the lockdown would not exceed 20 days.

The measures concern the entire Austrian population. The government has already imposed a partial lockdown on the unvaccinated in an effort to reduce hospitalization rates amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

When the full lockdown ends, restrictions will remain in place for the unvaccinated.

Schallenberg’s announcement came after a meeting of nine state governors, two of whom had already vowed to introduce full lockdowns in their regions on Monday, in the western province of Tyrol.

The chancellor also announced that vaccinations would be mandatory from February 1. “We haven’t been able to convince enough people to vaccinate. For too long, I and others have assumed that you can convince people to get vaccinated,” he added, giving his rationale for the mandate.

Schallenberg said he lamented the political forces, radical opposition, and fake news fighting against vaccination.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, with only 65% inoculated against the deadly virus according to data from Johns Hopkins university.