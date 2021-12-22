Austria Allows ‘Hunting’ of Unvaccinated People

A city in Austria has authorized ordinary members of the public to “hunt” unvaccinated people and issue them fines for not complying with the government.

Yes, really.

The city of Linz will be the first to pilot the controversial new scheme. Residents are being recruited by the local government to implement the program. Successful candidates will be authorized to issue penalties, process appeals and take punitive actions against those who refuse to pay fines for being unvaccinated.

Rt.com reports: The employees’ hard toil will be remunerated monthly with a salary starting from €2,774 ($3,126). To qualify for the job, an individual will have to hold Austrian citizenship, be a secondary school graduate, be resilient and prepared to work overtime, have no criminal record, and, last but not least, have a valid Covid vaccination or recovery certificate.

On top of that, women will be given priority when vying for the post against men with comparable qualifications.

Linz, home to 200,000 residents, is known to have the lowest Covid vaccination rate across Austria. According to a website tracking the issuance of digital vaccination certificates in the country, only 63% of the city’s population have received a complete dosage of a Covid vaccine so far.

Earlier in December, the ruling conservatives and two out of three opposition parties agreed to make Covid vaccination mandatory for all Austrians, bar those under 14 or those having medical exemptions, by February, 1, 2022. Those unwilling to get the shot can expect to be fined heavily every three months. If an individual persists in resisting vaccination during the course of a year, they could end up having to shell out a total of €3,600 for the 12 months, according to media reports.

Austria is the first nation in Europe to have announced a sweeping vaccine mandate for all its citizens. Vienna was also the first in the world to impose a strict nationwide lockdown specifically for the unvaccinated in November, only for it to be expanded to also include the vaccinated citizens weeks later. The lockdown expired on December 12, but unvaccinated Austrians still remain banned from non-essential outings.