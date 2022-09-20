Australian Undertakers Rushed Off Their Feet With Abnormally High Numbers Of Deaths

Undertakers in Australia are being kept extremely busy this year as people are dying in abnormally high numbers…. and not from covid.

Australian doctors are of couse baffled, saying they not sure why there are so many ‘excess deaths’ but say they are concerned becuase it mirrors what’s also happening in the UK and Europe.

The Mail Online reports: Martin Masson, who is managing director of Tribute Funeral Services in the western Melbourne suburb of Ravenhall, said there is no shortage of work for him and others in the industry as official figures confirm Aussies are dying at a higher rate in 2022.

‘We’ve been consistently busy now since the first of this year,’ Mr Masson told Daily Mail Australia.

We have certainly seen an increase in the need for our services as have done a lot of other directors.’

Mr Masson believed more working age Australians are dying but doesn’t have specific statistics to back this.

‘We certainly have seen a distinct shift back to people in their 60s, 50s and even late or mid 40s and even younger,’ he said.

Mr Masson revealed he had been asked a number of times about increased death rates but had no particular explanation other than Covid being ‘let rip’.

However, he noted there had also been more deaths from cancer, heart attacks and other diseases, which he put down to the way Australians live.

‘Processed food, our lifestyle, staying up late, drinking, stress and that’s been very evident through the past couple of years,’ Mr Masson said

‘These all go into causing deaths, whether that’s premature or at their time I don’t know.’

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirms Australians have been dying at rate higher than normal this year.

When mortality rates climb above historical averages, without being explicable by having an ageing population, they are termed ‘excess deaths’.

‘There has been excess mortality recorded in 2022 across all months, with both the number of deaths and the rate of death generally higher than historical averages,’ an ABS spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.