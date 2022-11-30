Australian State Of New South Wales Scraps 33,000 Covid Fines

The state of New South Wales has scrapped 33,000 fines that had been issued for breaking Covid-19 measures.
The move came on Tuesday after the Supreme Court of Australia’s most populous state ruled that three fines issued during the pandemic were too vague in describing offenses.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The “fail to comply” fines were issued for a range of alleged offences, from carpooling to attending public gatherings.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
InfoWars reports: State tax agency Revenue NSW said that it would withdraw “fail to comply” penalties, adding that those who had already paid the fines would be reimbursed. Other sanctions, including driver license restrictions, will be canceled.
The canceled fines represent just under half of the 62,138 COVID-related fines issued.
Revenue NSW said that the court ruling had a “technical basis” and did not mean that the offenses had not been committed.
“The Commissioner of Fines Administration is able to independently review or withdraw penalty notices,” said Revenue NSW in a statement.
“In this case, he has decided to exercise his statutory power to withdraw two types of Public Health Order fines,” it said.
Fines of up to $2,000
The Redfern Legal Centre, which launched the legal challenge, praised the Supreme Court’s “momentous” ruling.
The center was representing three plaintiffs who had been handed fines of between 1,000 ($670, €650) and 3,000 ($2,000, €1,950) Australian dollars.
“This case is about more than just two people’s fines. It is about the need to properly adhere to the rule of law, even during a pandemic,” center solicitor Samantha Lee said before the ruling.
“Today justice has been granted to three people who took on the NSW government regarding the validity of their COVID fines and won!” she said.
The organization also argued that fines were disproportionately issued to people living in poorer areas.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Australian State Of New South Wales Scraps 33,000 Covid Fines - November 30, 2022
- Fauci Couldn’t Recall Critical Covid Decisions During 7 Hour Deposition - November 29, 2022
- The Pope Sparks Fury In Russia Following ‘Racist’ Interview - November 29, 2022